Little-known Chennai company gifts Mercedes cars to employees to…

New Delhi: In today’s times when employees frequently complain of toxic work environments within organizations, a Chennai-based company took an incredible step that promises to boost productivity and morale. The structural steel design and detailing firm gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees as Diwali gifts, going above and beyond to show appreciation for their hard work.

Founded in 2005, the company has gifted top-tier cars from renowned brands such as Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mercedes-Benz. The company employs around 180 highly skilled individuals, many of whom come from humble backgrounds.

Managing Director of the company, Sridhar Kannan, shared that the company “measured” the employees’ contribution based on their performance. “We wanted to show our appreciation for their (employees) tireless efforts in driving the company’s success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets. Our employees have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and we are proud to recognise their achievements,” Vartha Bharati, Kannada daily newspaper, quoted Kannan.

This is not the first time that the company has gifted such expensive gifts. In 2022, it gifted cars to two senior employees. “We select the candidates who are highly motivated and a concept of buying a car or a bike is like a dream for them. We have been gifting bikes to the employees and in 2022 we gifted car to two of our senior colleagues. We have gifted 28 cars today. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, Mercedes Benz as well,” Kannan told Vartha Bharati.

The company also offers financial assistance for employees’ weddings and has raised the fund from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh this year. According to Kannan, the company will continue to focus on employee development and customer satisfaction in its plans.





