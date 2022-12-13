LIVE | 3,400 PSU Staff In Jharkhand Working For Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan Yet To Get Salaries

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
3,400 PSU Staff In Jharkhand Working For Chandrayaan-3, Gaganyaan Yet To Get Salaries

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 13: As many as 3,400 employees and officers of Jharkhand’s Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), who are engaged in preparing a robust launching pad for the flight of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) landmark projects such as Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan, are going through a financial strain as they have not been paid their monthly salaries for the past 13 months. While the technical workers employed with HEC have not been paid monthly salaries for the last seven to eight months. Dozens of HEC engineers in groups have been protesting for the last 40 days outside HEC’s headquarters at Dhurva, Ranchi, demanding payment of their salaries while on the other hand, they have also been racing against time to complete their work assignment of supplying all the heavy machinery required for the flight of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan missions.



