LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony.



Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony are expected to be clear by noon.

Abul Fazal Enclave: Ward number 188 is unreserved and comes under the Okhla Delhi assembly constituency. The ward witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Charan Singh, Congress’ Ariba Khan and Wajid Khan of Aam Aadmi Party.

Adarsh Nagar: Adarsh Nagar ward is currently held by Anshul Gupta of Congress. This year, the ward saw a tough fight between Congress’ Virender Kumar Goel, AAP Mukesh Goel and BJP’s Anubhav Dhir.

Alipur: Ward number 4 — Alipur comes under Narela Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 74,449. For 2022 polls, Congress had fielded Rai Singh Mann, AAP nominated Deep Khatri and BJP trusted Yogesh Rana.

Aman Vihar: Aman Vihar is ward number 41 and comes under the Kirari Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 78,962. The unreserved seat saw a tough fight between Congress’ Suresh Chand Gupta, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP’s Narendra Manral.

Amar Colony: Ward number 146 comes under Kasturba Nagar Delhi assembly constituency. The candidates fighting for the seat are Devendra Basoya (Congress) Jitender Kumar (AAP) and Sharad Kapoor (BJP).
















