Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Delhi...
National

LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Names of Winners Here

admin
By admin
0
56


live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 

Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates
Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony are expected to be clear by noon.

Abul Fazal Enclave: Ward number 188 is unreserved and comes under the Okhla Delhi assembly constituency. The ward witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Charan Singh, Congress’ Ariba Khan and Wajid Khan of Aam Aadmi Party.

Adarsh Nagar: Adarsh Nagar ward is currently held by Anshul Gupta of Congress. This year, the ward saw a tough fight between Congress’ Virender Kumar Goel, AAP Mukesh Goel and BJP’s Anubhav Dhir.

Alipur: Ward number 4 — Alipur comes under Narela Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 74,449. For 2022 polls, Congress had fielded Rai Singh Mann, AAP nominated Deep Khatri and BJP trusted Yogesh Rana.

Aman Vihar: Aman Vihar is ward number 41 and comes under the Kirari Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 78,962. The unreserved seat saw a tough fight between Congress’ Suresh Chand Gupta, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP’s Narendra Manral.

Amar Colony: Ward number 146 comes under Kasturba Nagar Delhi assembly constituency. The candidates fighting for the seat are Devendra Basoya (Congress) Jitender Kumar (AAP) and Sharad Kapoor (BJP).

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 




  • 2:29 PM IST


    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.



  • 2:29 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Ward-wise winners

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress) Wins

    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) Wins

    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP) Wins

    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP) Wins

    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP) Wins



  • 1:59 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Tally so far

    AAP crosses majority mark, wins 126 seats, BJP wins 97 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 7, leads on 3 and Independent candidates win 3 and lead on 3.



  • 1:52 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress) Wins

    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) Wins

    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP) Wins

    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP) Leads

    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP) Wins



  • 1:07 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Raghav Chadha’s Remarks on AAP’s Victory

    “BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”, said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.



  • 11:31 AM IST


    LIVE MCD Election Result Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress)

    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) – Leading

    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP)- Leading

    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bharadwaj (AAP)- Leading

    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP)- Leading



  • 9:52 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP ahead by 199 votes in Abul Fazal Enclave.



  • 9:29 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP’s Wajid Khan Leads

    LIVE Adarsh Nagar Ward Election Result: BJP’s Anubhav Dhir Leads

    LIVE Alipur Ward Election Result: AAP’s Deep Kumar Leads

    LIVE Aman Vihar Ward Election Result: AAP’s Ravindra Bhardwaj Leads

    LIVE Amar Colony Ward Election Result: AAP’s Jitender Kumar Leads



  • 9:12 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Wajid Khan takes lead. Counting underway amid tight security.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 12:05 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 1:51 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Turf
Next article
Apple Car news, rumours, price and release date
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
56
Previous article
BJP Wins 3 Wards In Manish Sisodia’s Turf
Next article
Apple Car news, rumours, price and release date
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677