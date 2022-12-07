LIVE Bawana MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Braham Prakash Leads

Baljeet Nagar, Ballimaran, Bankner, Baprola, Bawana Election Result: Exit Poll Predictions



The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, predicts Zee News exit polls Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.