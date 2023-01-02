BREAKING: Live Bomb Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Residence in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh police on Monday swung into action after recovering a live bomb from a helipad which was just 500 meters away from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

A tubewell operator, at around 4 to 4:30 pm spotted the live bombshell in the mango plantation near the helipad and Mann’s residence. However, the Chief Minister was not at his residence when the bomb was recovered.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad has reached the spot. Moreover, the Indian Army’s Western Command has also been informed to initiate the probe.

“A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of Police and Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway”, said Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer, Diasater Management, Chandigarh.



