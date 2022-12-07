Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Openers Kohli, Dhawan Depart;...
National

LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Openers Kohli, Dhawan Depart; Tigers ROAR Back

admin
By admin
0
38


live

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI FULL Scorecard: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE SCORE UPDATES. Also, check LIVE streaming details.

Axar Patel

8* (8) 0x4, 1×6

Shreyas Iyer

40 (57) 4×4, 1×6

Mehidy Hasan

(3-0-21-1)*

Nasum Ahmed

(6-0-31-0)

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma captain, India Predicted XI, India Probable XI, India Likely XI, India Best ODI XI, Ind vs Ban, Ind vs Ban schedule, Ind vs Ban squads, Ind vs Ban playing XIs, Ind vs Ban news, Ind vs Ban timings, Ind vs Ban live streaming, India vs Bangladesh, Cricket News, BCCI, BCCI News
India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES

LIVE | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI Scorecard

After a heartbreaking loss against hosts Bangladesh on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team would be raring to level the series when the two teams meet on Wednesday for the second ODI. The Indian skipper would be addressing the media at 4:30 PM IST today. In all probability, he would be asked a scourge of questions by reporters. For example, will Umran Malik get picked, and then what is the situation with Rishabh Pant? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Ban: Follow minute-by-minute updates. Also, check LIVE streaming details.




  • 4:24 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: India is in deep trouble. They have lost their openers – Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, The hosts are well and truly on top at Dhaka.



  • 4:08 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: As expected, Rohit does not open. It is Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who open for India.



  • 3:54 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Dhaka: Interesting to see Rohit Sharma opens or not, but before that how good was Mehedy Hasan. He smashed a brilliant hundred to give the hosts a decent shot.



  • 3:18 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Three more overs to go. The hosts would like to get over the 250-run mark here at Dhaka. That would give them a fighting chance.



  • 3:15 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Umran Malik gets his second wicket and it is the big fish Mahmadullah. This now means that India is into the tail.



  • 2:58 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: A crucial 100-run partnership between Mahumudullah and Mehidy Hasan for Bangladesh. Hosts are on course for a big finish at Dhaka.



  • 2:30 PM IST


    LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban 2nd ODI: Bangladesh has fought back well here. Mehedy Hasan gets to fifty, and Mahmudullah is steady for the hosts. A big finish is on the cards.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 4:20 PM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 4:23 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details
Next article
Supreme Court weighs North Carolina dispute that could upend election law
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
38
Previous article
Sula Vineyards, India’s Largest Winemaker, To Go IPO Route Soon: Check Details
Next article
Supreme Court weighs North Carolina dispute that could upend election law
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677