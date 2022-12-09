Friday, December 9, 2022
LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs Ban, 3rd ODI: Rahul & Co. Look to Avoid ‘Banglawash’

LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Updates

In what could be called an unfortunate incident, India captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Dhaka. With Rohit certain to miss the final ODI, it would be interesting to see if he is ready in time for the Tests vs Bangladesh which starts on December 14. The Indian board is going to come out with an update on his availability for the Tests soon. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on Rohit.

LIVE | Ind vs Ban Updates: Third ODI match, India vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Prediction and Toss. LIVE updates here. Check LIVE streaming details and start time.



