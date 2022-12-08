LIVE COUNTING | Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC).

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) constituencies which fall under Kachchh district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. While the winning or losing trends will emerge in an hour or so after the counting starts, the final results for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) are expected to be out by evening.

For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place in 37 locations around the state.

