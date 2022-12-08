Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE COUNTING | Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election...
National

LIVE COUNTING | Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022

admin
By admin
0
67


Gujarat Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC). 

Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022
Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) constituencies which fall under Kachchh district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. While the winning or losing trends will emerge in an hour or so after the counting starts, the final results for Abdasa, Mandvi, Bhuj, Anjar, and Gandhidham (SC) are expected to be out by evening.

Also Read:

For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place in 37 locations around the state.

Stay Tuned to India.com for the fastest updates on Abdasa, Mandvi (Kachchh), Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC) election result.

 




Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:11 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Rajkot Rural (SC), Jetpur (Rajkot), Jasdan, Gondal, Dhoraji Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting To Begin Soon
Next article
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly from 8 AM
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
67
Previous article
Rajkot Rural (SC), Jetpur (Rajkot), Jasdan, Gondal, Dhoraji Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting To Begin Soon
Next article
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly from 8 AM
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677