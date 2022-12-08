LIVE COUNTING Gadhada SC Botad Khambhat Borsad Anklav Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

live
According to the survey carried out by Zee News, the BJP is getting 110-125 seats, Congress is getting 45-60, and AAP is getting 1-5 seats.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates
The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.
Also Read:
- LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath; Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Leads
- Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: BJP Touches 150 Mark, INC-AAP Trail
- Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Hardik Patel Leads From Viramgam Against INC, AAP
Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, and Anklav results.
Congress candidates
Gadhada (SC): Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda
Botad: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel
Khambhat: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel
Borsad: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh
Anklav: Amit Chavda
BJP Candidates
Gadhada (SC): Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya
Botad: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani
Khambhat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval
Borsad: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai
Anklav: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar
AAP Candidates
Gadhada (SC): Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai
Botad: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhais
Khambhat: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil
Borsad: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai
Anklav: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj