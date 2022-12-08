Thursday, December 8, 2022
LIVE COUNTING Gadhada SC Botad Khambhat Borsad Anklav Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

According to the survey carried out by Zee News, the BJP is getting 110-125 seats, Congress is getting 45-60, and AAP is getting 1-5 seats.

Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, Anklav Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Gadhada (SC), Botad, Khambhat, Borsad, and Anklav results.

Congress candidates

Gadhada (SC): Jagdishkumar Motilal Chavda

Botad: Manharbhai Nagajibhai Patel

Khambhat: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel

Borsad: Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh

Anklav: Amit Chavda

BJP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Mahant Shambhunath Tundiya

Botad: Ghanshyambhai Pragjibhai Virani

Khambhat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval

Borsad: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai

Anklav: Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar

AAP Candidates

Gadhada (SC): Parmar Rameshbhai Parbhubhai

Botad: Makwana Umeshbhai Naranbhais

Khambhat: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil

Borsad: Patel Manishbhai Ramanbhai

Anklav: Gajendrasinh Harisinh Raj




  • 8:21 AM IST


    Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: With BJP eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat, follow all LIVE updates as the counting process begins.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 8:34 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:35 AM IST





