December 26, 2022
Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 26: Emergence of Bf.7 subvariant of omicron has put states on high alert amid spurt in COVID cases in China. India will conduct a mock drill in hospitals on December 27 to ascertain the COVID preparedness in case of emergency. In lieu of cases detected in India, Karnataka government is also scheduled to hold  a meeting today and issue fresh guidelines for the virus. Meanwhile, China returned man tested positive in Agra yesterday. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

