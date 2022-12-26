



Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 26: Emergence of Bf.7 subvariant of omicron has put states on high alert amid spurt in COVID cases in China. India will conduct a mock drill in hospitals on December 27 to ascertain the COVID preparedness in case of emergency. In lieu of cases detected in India, Karnataka government is also scheduled to hold a meeting today and issue fresh guidelines for the virus. Meanwhile, China returned man tested positive in Agra yesterday. His samples have been sent for genome sequencing in Lucknow.

Stay tuned with India.com for latest news from India and around the world.





Source link