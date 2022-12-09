LIVE Cyclone Mandous To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rain Predicted in TN, Andhra; Schools Declare Holiday

Friday, December 9, 2022
Cyclone Mandous To Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm; Heavy Rain Predicted in TN, Andhra; Schools Declare Holiday

Cyclone Mandous: Rainfall prediction

Intense spells of rain is likely to occur at a few places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamilnadu during next three hours.

Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during next three hours.

Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Ranippettai, Vellore, Tiruppattar, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruchirapalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu during next three hours.





