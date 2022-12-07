live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur. Stay Tuned to India.com for latest counting updates on MCD polls 2022.

IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates: The counting of votes for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news developments and updates on winning candidates from these wards. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur will be clear later in the day.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day. Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.



