Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir...
National

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates

admin
By admin
0
89


live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 winners list for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur. Stay Tuned to India.com for latest counting updates on MCD polls 2022.

IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates
IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur Counting Updates: The counting of votes for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news developments and updates on winning candidates from these wards. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for IP Extension, Isapur, Jagat Puri, Jahangir Puri, Jaitpur will be clear later in the day.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day. Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.




Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:48 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 6:54 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
LIVE Delhi MCD Result Counting Updates For Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri
Next article
RK Puram, Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D Results; Counting to Begin At 8 AM IST
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
89
Previous article
LIVE Delhi MCD Result Counting Updates For Harsh Vihar, Hastsal, Hauz Khas, Holambi Kalan, Inder Puri
Next article
RK Puram, Rohini-A, Rohini-B, Rohini-C, Rohini-D Results; Counting to Begin At 8 AM IST
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677