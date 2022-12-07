Wednesday, December 7, 2022
National

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Jama Masjid, Janakpuri South, Janakpuri West, Jawalpuri, Jharoda Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 has begun at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Jama Masjid, Janakpuri South, Janakpuri West, Jawalpuri, Jharoda will be clear later in the day.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY JAMA MASJID JANAKPURI SOUTH JANAKPURI WEST JAWALPURI JHARODA
Congress Shahin Parveen Geeta Anushree Khutel Veena Chauhan
AAP Sultana Abad Dimple Ahuja Santosh Chilwal Gagan Chaudhary Avdhesh Choubey
BJP Asha Verma Veena Rani Garg Urmila Chawla Brijesh Rai Pankaj Luthra

 



