LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Karam Pura, Karawal Nagar-East, Karawal Nagar-West, Kardam Puri, Karol Bagh Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 has begun at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Karam Pura, Karawal Nagar-East, Karawal Nagar-West, Kardam Puri, Karol Bagh will be clear later in the day.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|KARAM PURA
|KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST
|KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST
|KARDAM PURI
|KAROL BAGH
|Congress
|Satdev Goyal
|Saroj Baghel
|Dharmender Bhaiya
|Sanjay Gour
|Pooja
|AAP
|Asha Bansal
|Jitender Bansal
|Mukesh Yadav
|Urmila Gautam
|Poonam Nirmal
|BJP
|Rajiv Girotra
|Satpal Singh
|Shimla Devi
|Mukesh Bansal
|Usha Lavadiya