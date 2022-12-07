LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Karam Pura, Karawal Nagar-East, Karawal Nagar-West, Kardam Puri, Karol Bagh Counting Updates





Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 has begun at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Karam Pura, Karawal Nagar-East, Karawal Nagar-West, Kardam Puri, Karol Bagh will be clear later in the day.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY KARAM PURA KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST KARDAM PURI KAROL BAGH Congress Satdev Goyal Saroj Baghel Dharmender Bhaiya Sanjay Gour Pooja AAP Asha Bansal Jitender Bansal Mukesh Yadav Urmila Gautam Poonam Nirmal BJP Rajiv Girotra Satpal Singh Shimla Devi Mukesh Bansal Usha Lavadiya





Source link