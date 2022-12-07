Live Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Madangir, Madanpur Khadar East, Madanpur Khadar West, Madhu Vihar, Madipur Results | AAP Takes Massive Lead





LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election has started. The election witnessed a straight fight between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is the first election in the national capital since the delimitation of wards reduced the number of seats from 272 to 250.

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

