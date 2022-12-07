LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Sangam Vihar B Sangam Vihar C Sant Nagar Saraswati Vihar Sarita Vihar Results Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

live

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results.

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, Sarita Vihar Results

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Sangam Vihar-B, Sangam Vihar-C, Sant Nagar, Saraswati Vihar, and Sarita Vihar Results.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

MCD Elections 2022

Congress candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Sandhya Aggarwal

Sangam Vihar-C: Tarun Raj

Sant Nagar: Uma Sharma

Saraswati Vihar: Deepika Deshwal

Sarita Vihar: Zaberia Mehfooz

BJP Candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Savita Devi

Sangam Vihar-C: Neeraj Gupta

Sant Nagar: Rekha Rawat

Saraswati Vihar: Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta

Sarita Vihar: Neetu Manish Chaudhary

AAP Candidates

Sangam Vihar-B: Kajal

Sangam Vihar-C: Pankaj Gupta

Sant Nagar: Ruby Rawat

Saraswati Vihar: Urmila Garg

Sarita Vihar: Muskan Bidhuri













