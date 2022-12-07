Wednesday, December 7, 2022
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Shakur Pur Shalimar Bagh A Shalimar Bagh B Shastri Nagar Shastri Park Results Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Shakur Pur, Shalimar Bagh-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Shastri Nagar, Shastri Park Results.

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shakur Pur, Shalimar Bagh-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Shastri Nagar, Shastri Park Results

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Shakur Pur, Shalimar Bagh-A, Shalimar Bagh-B, Shastri Nagar, and Shastri Park Results.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

Congress candidates

Shakur Pur: Murari Lal

Shalimar Bagh-A: Gopeshwar Yadav

Shalimar Bagh-B: Mona Shokeen

Shastri Nagar: Pankaj Rana

Shastri Park: Sameer Ahmed

BJP Candidates

Shakur Pur: Kishan Bimad

Shalimar Bagh-A: Sujeet Thakur

Shalimar Bagh-B: Rekha Gupta

Shastri Nagar: Manoj Jindal

Shastri Park: Bharat Bahdoria

AAP Candidates

Shakur Pur: Ashok Gangwal

Shalimar Bagh-A: Jalaj Chaudhary

Shalimar Bagh-B: Ishupret Gujral

Shastri Nagar: Babita Sharma

Shastri Park: Aditya Chaudhary




  • 9:13 AM IST


    BJP crosses half-way in early trends, AAP closes in



  • 9:03 AM IST


    In Early Trends, BJP Ahead in 121 Seats & AAP in 115



  • 9:02 AM IST


    As per Election Commission data, BJP was leading in more wards than AAP



  • 8:59 AM IST


    Early Trends – AAP 69, BJP 62, Congress 3



  • 8:44 AM IST


    delhimcdpolls | Latest official trends show BJP leading on 16, AAP on 6 and Congress on 1 seat. Counting is underway for 250 wards.



  • 8:40 AM IST


    LIVE: Counting of votes for the mcdpolls in Delhi began today at 8 am. Visuals from the counting centre at Mangolpuri ITI.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 8:11 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:16 AM IST





