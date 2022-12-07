LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Shakur Pur Shalimar Bagh A Shalimar Bagh B Shastri Nagar Shastri Park Results Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on 4 December 2022 to elect 250 councillors of the civic body. Before the current elections, the main fight used to be between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But this time around, it was a triangular contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is already running the Delhi Government. And to the surprise of the people and political pundits, the debutants, i.e., the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, as suggested by the exit polls conducted by ZEE News.

The exit polls predict that AAP would get 134-146 seats, the BJP 82-94, and Congress 8-14 of the total 250 wards.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the majority mark is 126.

MCD Elections 2022

Congress candidates

Shakur Pur: Murari Lal

Shalimar Bagh-A: Gopeshwar Yadav

Shalimar Bagh-B: Mona Shokeen

Shastri Nagar: Pankaj Rana

Shastri Park: Sameer Ahmed

BJP Candidates

Shakur Pur: Kishan Bimad

Shalimar Bagh-A: Sujeet Thakur

Shalimar Bagh-B: Rekha Gupta

Shastri Nagar: Manoj Jindal

Shastri Park: Bharat Bahdoria

AAP Candidates

Shakur Pur: Ashok Gangwal

Shalimar Bagh-A: Jalaj Chaudhary

Shalimar Bagh-B: Ishupret Gujral

Shastri Nagar: Babita Sharma

Shastri Park: Aditya Chaudhary













