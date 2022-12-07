Wednesday, December 7, 2022
National

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Election 2022
Delhi MCD Election 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 and won all three corporations (North, South and East) even after trifurcation in 2012. The party was battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance. Voting for the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election was held on Sunday and votes will be counted today starting 8 am.

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14, the Exit Poll noted.  In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Vikas Nagar, Vikas Puri, Vinod Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Vishwas Nagar Results




  • 7:17 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes to commence shortly (8 AM).



  • 7:13 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Vishwas Nagar is ward number two hundred- seven in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 53,057.



  • 7:12 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Vishnu Garden is ward number ninety-five in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 73,302.



  • 6:52 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Vinod Nagar is ward number one hundred ninety-eight in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and falls under Patparganj Delhi assembly constituency



  • 6:40 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Vikas Puri is ward number one hundred-and-seven in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 74,846.



  • 6:34 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Vikas Puri is ward number one hundred-and-seven in the Delhi Civic Polls 2022 and has a total population of 74,846.



  • 6:25 AM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes at 42 centres across Delhi will begin at 8 am on Wednesday, December 7.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 6:18 AM IST





