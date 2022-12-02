Friday, December 2, 2022
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022- Group H, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: POR 1-1 KOR, URU Lead 2-0

LIVE South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal Live Streaming, Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs Uruguay Live Streaming: Portugal needs a point in its last Group H match against South Korea on Friday to guarantee finishing in first place. That might come with a perk — avoiding Brazil in the last 16. South Korea needs a win as well as a favour in the other game taking place concurrently, between Ghana and Uruguay, to join Portugal in advancing from the group. A win for Ghana, which is in second place on three points — three behind Portugal and two clear of South Korea and Uruguay, would mean the South Koreans cannot qualify whatever their result at Education City Stadium outside Doha.

 

 



Source link

