Breaking Ns LIVE Updates, Nov 30: India has decided to lift the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Tuesday.In early September, India banned the export of broken rice as the export policy was revised from “free” to “prohibited”. Also, the Centre had imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled rice, to boost domestic supplies.

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES





Source link