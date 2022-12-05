





LIVE Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting|Fate of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, Alpesh Thakor to be Decided Today:

After months of high-voltage campaigning, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly election is finally being held today (December 5). A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat will be voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. Voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

The key candidates in this phase of Gujarat polls are — incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Patidar leader Hardik Patel, contesting on BJP tickets, and Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani, youth leader Alpesh Thakor. From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second phase.

