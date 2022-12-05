LIVE Gujarat Election Phase-2 Voting: Polling for 93 Seats Underway, 4.75% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM







Gujarat Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE Updates: After months of high-voltage campaigning, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly election is finally being held today (December 5). A total of 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat will be voting on Monday for the high-stakes political battle in the western state. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.

Voting began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm. According to Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi, of the total 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly booths, another 93 are managed by Divyang and 14 are managed by youth. Webcasting will be done in 13,319 polling booths in the second phase. The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls. The results of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be announced on December 8.

