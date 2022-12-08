Thursday, December 8, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath; Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Leads

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Live: The counting of the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections election, which was on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state will start at 8 AM. The counting will be conducted at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. Notably, the exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Stay Tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, Mangrol (Junagadh), Somnath



Source link

