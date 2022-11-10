Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

LIVE Gujarat Elections BJP Candidate Announcement: CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodia

Gujarat Elections 2022: | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of its candidates for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, scheduled t0o be held in 2 phases on December 1st and 5th. CM Bhupendra Patel will  contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency. Check full list of candidates. 

Picture for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: IANS
While CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from the Jamnagar Uttam constituency.

Gujarat Elections 2022:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of its candidates for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, scheduled to be held in 2 phases on December 1st and 5th.  The prominent names announced in the first list include—CM Bhupendra Patel, Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja,  Hardik Patel and former Morbi MLA Kantilal Amrutya.

While CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from the Jamnagar Uttam constituency. Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest the election from the Majura constituency. Check full list of candidates below.

GUJARAT ELECTIONS 2022: BJP’s LIST OF CANDIDATES

  • Avrasa: Pradyuman Jadeja
  • Gandhidham: Maltiben Maheshwari
  • Rapar: Virendra Singh Bahadur Singh Jadeja
  • Morbi: Kantilal Amrutiya
  • Rajkot East: Udaykumar Kangar
  • Rajkot West: Dr Smt Darshita Parashah
  • Majura: Harsh Sanghvi
  • Viramgam: Hardik Patel




Published Date: November 10, 2022 11:45 AM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 11:59 AM IST





