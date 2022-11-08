Tuesday, November 8, 2022
LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election: Ahead of Polls, 36,008 People Cast Postal Ballot in Hill State

Himachal Assembly Election LIVE: With just a few days remaining ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, a total of 36,008 votes were casted through postal ballots. This includes 29,433 people of 80 plus age, 5,997 persons with disabilities and 578 essential services voters, a poll official said. The 68-member assembly of Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the counting of ballots on December 8. The tenure of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 8 January 2023. The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, BJP formed the state government, with Jai Ram Thakur becoming Chief Minister.

