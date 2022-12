LIVE Score IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat, India’s decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday. Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility.





