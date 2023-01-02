LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: SKY in Blazing Form in Nets – WATCH
LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Updates
live-india-vs-sri-lanka-1st-t20i-updates-wankhede-stadium-mumbai-january-3-tue-ind-vs-sl-live-streaming-hotstar-toss-playing-xi-timing-7-pm-hardik-pandya-kishan-sky-axar-shanaka-cricket-news
India will be starting New Year 2023 with a T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday. This will be Hardik’s third series as Indian captain. While Hardik’s biggest New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup later this year at home, his immediate focus would be on the game at hand tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. With no Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing in the T20I series against Lanka, Hardik will face a selection dilemma. Shubman Gill is likely to make his T20I debut on Tuesday and is expected t open the batting with Ishan Kishan.
