Tuesday, October 25, 2022
LIVE Ireland vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Updates

LIVE Ireland vs England, LIVE ire vs eng live streaming, ire vs eng live score: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World 2022 between Ireland and England: England who are placed 2nd in the group will face neighbours Ireland in their 2nd group game of the tournament.Also Read – IRE vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Ireland vs England T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 9.30 AM IST October 26 Wed

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills. Also Read – Australia vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Stoinis ‘Muscle’ SL As Hosts Secure Win By 7 Wickets

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand. Also Read – T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Is Over, Time To Lose The Hype and Look Ahead





Source link

