LIVE Ireland vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Windies Lose Openers, Lewis-King Hold Key







LIVE Ireland vs West Indies, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup, Ireland vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Ireland and West Indies. West Indies didn’t have an ideal start to their run in T20 World Cup, losing by 42 runs to Scotland, leading to their head coach Phil Simmons lashing out at the unprofessionalism with the bat. With everything on line against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, West Indies rode on brilliance from him and Alzarri Joseph to get a 31-run win at the Bellerive Oval. On the other hand Ireland have lost against Zimbabwe and won it against Scotland. Super 12 stage spot up for grabs as both teams play their last match of the group stage qualifier.

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand.





