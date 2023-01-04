LIVE | Joe Biden Renominates Eric Garcetti As Envoy To India

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 4: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time. “Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India,” the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate. Today, the White House will begin renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress, a media statement said.
