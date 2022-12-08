LIVE Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur Gujarat Election Result: BJP Crosses 100-seat Mark





Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: The state is all set for the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The counting will be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat, and a three-tier security arrangement will be in place for the counting process. Moreover, the entire counting process will be videotaped. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key Updates

The Gujarat Assembly Poll was conducted in two phases.

The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for 27 years.

In the 2022 elections, along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also fighting for power in the state.

