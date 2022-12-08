LIVE Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur Gujarat Election Result: BJP Crosses 100-seat Mark

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: The state is all set for the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The counting will be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat, and a three-tier security arrangement will be in place for the counting process. Moreover, the entire counting process will be videotaped. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp.
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key Updates
- The Gujarat Assembly Poll was conducted in two phases.
- The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the state for 27 years.
- In the 2022 elections, along with Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also fighting for power in the state.