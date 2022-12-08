Thursday, December 8, 2022
LIVE Khambhaliya, Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP 137, Congress 33, AAP 8

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: The Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held today, December 8. The counting of votes will start at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

LIVE Counting ગુજરાત વિધાનસભા: Khambhaliya, Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutiyana, Manavadar Gujarat Election Result 2022



