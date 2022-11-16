Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNationalLIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu’s Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics: Namrata Shirodkar And Kids...
National

LIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu’s Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics: Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Break Down During Antim Darshan

admin
By admin
0
82



LIVE Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna’s funeral: Mahesh Babu’s father, the late superstar Krishna will be cremated today with full state honours today. The actor died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 79 when he took his last breath. On Tuesday evening, his mortal remains were brought to their Nanakaramguda residence and many celebs visited Mahesh Babu‘s home to pay their last respect. A special arrangement was done for the fans and the well-wishers to do the Antim Darshan of the Telugu star Ghattamaneni Krishna.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Reddy to many prominent industry leaders, people expressed their grief and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family. The actor’s family has been dealing with a troublesome time with three losses in a year. In January this year, Mahesh Babu lost his brother who was just 56 years old. In September, his mother Indira Devi passed away. The fans have been sending strength and prayers to help their favourite superstar deal with the grief.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON SUPERSTAR KRISHNA’S FUNERAL HERE:



Source link

Previous article
NASA heads back to moon with Artemis I launch
Next article
Kili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya Baat Hai. Watch Viral Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

LIVE Krishna Mahesh Babu’s Father Funeral Heartbreaking Pics: Namrata Shirodkar And Kids Break Down During Antim Darshan

admin
By admin
0
82



LIVE Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna’s funeral: Mahesh Babu’s father, the late superstar Krishna will be cremated today with full state honours today. The actor died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 79 when he took his last breath. On Tuesday evening, his mortal remains were brought to their Nanakaramguda residence and many celebs visited Mahesh Babu‘s home to pay their last respect. A special arrangement was done for the fans and the well-wishers to do the Antim Darshan of the Telugu star Ghattamaneni Krishna.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh’s CM YS Jagan Reddy to many prominent industry leaders, people expressed their grief and offered condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family. The actor’s family has been dealing with a troublesome time with three losses in a year. In January this year, Mahesh Babu lost his brother who was just 56 years old. In September, his mother Indira Devi passed away. The fans have been sending strength and prayers to help their favourite superstar deal with the grief.

CHECK LIVE UPDATES ON SUPERSTAR KRISHNA’S FUNERAL HERE:



Source link

Previous article
NASA heads back to moon with Artemis I launch
Next article
Kili Paul Sings Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Desi Netizens Say Kya Baat Hai. Watch Viral Video
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677