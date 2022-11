Meta Job cut to affect 10% of company employees

The cuts are expected to affect about 10% of the company, which employed more than 87,000 as of Sept. 30. The reductions, part of the first major budget cut since the founding of Facebook in 2004, reflect a sharp slowdown in digital advertising revenue, an economy wobbling on the brink of recession and Zuckerberg’s heavy investment in a speculative virtual-reality push called the metaverse.