LIVE | Pak vs Eng FINAL Twitter Reactions: It Has Come Home | VIRAL TWEETS







LIVE | Pakistan vs England Final Updates

After four weeks of thrilling cricketing action, we finally have the two finalists – Pakistan and England. After registering comprehensive wins in their respective semi-finals, the two teams have progressed to the summit clash which will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time.

