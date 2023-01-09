Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Conway Departs; Pakistan Gets Quick Breakthrough
live
Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first ODI on Monday at National Stadium Karachi. All three ODIs will be played in Karachi — will be the first between Pakistan and New Zealand since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the New Zealand test captaincy before the tour to Pakistan, will return to lead the ODI side. Then he’ll pass the captaincy to Tom Latham for the ODI series in India.
PAK vs NZ probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
-
3:33 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Finn Allen has finally put his paddle on the accelerator as the batter started smashing the ball. That was a good over for New Zealand.
NZ 28/1 (6)
-
3:26 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Three runs from the over and New Zealand finally look to play for runs. Seems like Williamson is looking for a partnership with Finn Allen.
NZ 6/1 (4)
-
3:22 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Haris Rauf comes to bowl the fourth over and the bowler is looking confident as New Zealand is playing the defensive game after losing a wicket in quick succession.
-
3:21 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Bowlers are dominating the visitors as this was also a good over for Pakistan. Naseem Shah just gave two runs. NZ 3/1 (3)
-
3:15 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Well that was a maiden over by Haris Rauf. New Zealand is taking time after losing Conway in quick succession. New Zealand is looking to build a long partnership.
NZ 1/1 (2)
-
3:08 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Well, that was an attacking start by the hosts. Kane Williamson joins Finn Allen.
-
3:06 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Well it was a good start by Pakistan as Naseem Shah just gave 1 run and picked up Devon Conway. What a great start by the hosts.
NZ 11
-
3:03 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Finn Allen and Devon Conway comes to open the innings for New Zealand. Naseem Shah comes to bowl the first over.
-
3:02 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Both teams are ready for the first ball of the ODI innings after the National Anthem.
-
3:00 PM IST
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Right-arm seamer Henry Shipley makes his debut for New Zealand.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 2:31 PM IST
Updated Date: January 9, 2023 3:32 PM IST
