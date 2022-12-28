LIVE | Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, Score: Latham, Conway Look To Continue Momentum
LIVE SCORE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Score
New Zealand will look to continue the momentum when they start Day 3 at 165/0 against Pakistan in the ongoing first Test in Karachi on Wednesday. In reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 438, New Zealand haven’t lost any wicket with Devon Conway and Tom Latham batted confidently against the challenging spin of Abrar Ahmed on a dry wicket to remain unbeaten on 82 and 78, respectively, at stumps on the second day. New Zealand trail by 273 in their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2002. Conway also completed 1,000 Test runs in 19 innings, taking the national record previously held by John F. Reid.
