LIVE PM Modi In Bengaluru Schedule Traffic Restrictions Details Kempegowda terminal 2

PM Modi In Bengaluru LIVE: Minute-To-Minute Schedule, Traffic Restrictions Details Here

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Bengaluru on Friday where he would unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of city’s founder ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport here, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. Modi will first pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary today), and Maharshi Valmiki at the ‘Vidhana Soudha’ premises here.

He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station here, where he will flag off south India’s first ‘Vande Bharat Express’ between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, and the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra’ train.

The PM will later inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. This will be followed by unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda, which is the “first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city”, as per ‘World Book of Records’. He will then address a public function.

BENGALURU TRAFFIC DIVERSION IN BENGALURU

Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru will be applicable between 8 am and 2 pm.

Movement of vehicles has been banned in CTO junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Raj Bhavan road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queen’s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Maharani Bridge to the railway station entrance on Seshadri Road, Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank Circle on K G road, Khodey Underpass to PF Office on Vatal Nagaraj Toad and surrounding areas of the Kempegowda International Airport.

Mysore Bank Circle: Vehicles moving from Mysore Bank Circle to Palace Road should use K G Road.

LRDE Junction: To get to the Basaveshwara Junction from LRDE Junction, utilise Raj Bhavan Road.

Trilight Junction: When leaving Maurya Junction, vehicles should turn left at Race View Circle, then turn left at Shivananda Circle before passing Nehru Circle.

Race View junction: Vehicles travelling from K K Road towards Windsor Manor should turn left at Shivananda Circle and proceed via Nehru Circle.

Maramma Circle: When travelling from the BHEL Circle to the Mekhri Circle, vehicles should turn right in front of the Sadashivanagar police station and proceed through Maramma Circle and Margosa Road.

Bhashyam Circle: Vehicles moving from the Bhashyam Circle to Cauvery Junction should turn left onto Margosa Road and then right onto Malleswaram 18th Cross Road.

Balekundri junction: At the Balekundri Circle and Cunningham Road, vehicles travelling from the Balekundri intersection toward Majestic should turn right.

K R Puram to Banaswadi: K R Puram-Tin Factory-Hennur Junction-Hebbal Junction-B B Road-Yelahanka-Chikkajala-Sadahalli Gate-Kannamangala-Devanahalli bypass U-turn head towards Kannamangala Gate-Service Road-Bhuvanahalli parking area

PM MODI’S BENGALURU SCHEDULE

10am: Arrival at HAL Bengaluru airport

10:30 am: Arrival at Vidhan sauda

10:30am to 10:42am: Floral tribute to the statues of saint Kankadasa and saint Valmiki

10:50am: Arrival at Krantivira sangolli rayanna railway station

10:52am: Flagging of Vande Bharat train

11:01am: Flagging off of Bharat Gaurav kashi darshan train

11:50am: Inauguration BIAL terminal 2

12:20pm: Arrival at statue Inauguration location (108 feet bronze statue of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda)

01:09pm: Launch of Amruth 2.0 scheme by PM

01:35pm: PM Modi Speech



