Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalLive SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting Begins For Modasa, Bayad,...
National

Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting Begins For Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South

admin
By admin
0
81


live

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The early trends will emerge in one hour or so, however, the final results will be declared for Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South by noon time.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South Counting Updates.
Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South Counting Updates.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 at 8 AM on Thursday. Even as the early trends will emerge in one hours or so, the final results will be declared for Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South by noon time.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place on 37 locations around the state.

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South Counting Updates.




  • 8:35 AM IST


    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP holds in Dahegam



  • 8:33 AM IST


    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar of BJP has taken the early lead in Bayad.



  • 8:09 AM IST


    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Gujarat Assembly Election Results.



  • 7:32 AM IST


    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we get closer to the counting of votes to begin. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the latest updates of election results.







Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:31 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 8:10 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Counting Begins For Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda(ST) Vidhan Sabha Chunav LIVE
Next article
Injured India Captain Rohit Sharma Doubtful For Test Series Against Bangladesh
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
81
Previous article
Counting Begins For Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda(ST) Vidhan Sabha Chunav LIVE
Next article
Injured India Captain Rohit Sharma Doubtful For Test Series Against Bangladesh
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677