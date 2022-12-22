LIVE SCORE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs, Team News

live

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in Gabba Test.

Run Rate: (Current: 2.55) Zakir Hasan 10* (17) 1×4, 0x6 Najmul Hossain Shanto 4 (16) 1×4, 0x6 Umesh Yadav (2.3-0-4-0)* Mohammed Siraj (3-0-10-0)

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

After a big win in the first Test match, India would be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the second game too which starts on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Winning the game will help India enhance their position in the World Test Championship table. India are currently placed second. The Indian batters came good in the opening Test with young opener Shubman Gill cracking his maiden century in the longest format and veteran Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a 130-ball 102 not out in the second innings, his 19th Test century after almost four years. Bangladesh too will be confident of their chances given how they batted on day four. Rookie opener Zakir Hasan has shown he belongs at this level. Senior batters including Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will be aiming to learn from their mistakes and make big hundreds. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan did not bowl in the second innings due to an injury but is said to have been declared fit to bowl in the second Test.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.














