LIVE SCORE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh Opt To Bat, Check Playing XIs, Team News

live

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second following South Africa’s (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in Gabba Test.

Zakir Hasan

10* (17) 1×4, 0x6

Najmul Hossain Shanto

4 (16) 1×4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(2.3-0-4-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(3-0-10-0)

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live.

After a big win in the first Test match, India would be looking to whitewash Bangladesh in the second game too which starts on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Winning the game will help India enhance their position in the World Test Championship table. India are currently placed second. The Indian batters came good in the opening Test with young opener Shubman Gill cracking his maiden century in the longest format and veteran Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a 130-ball 102 not out in the second innings, his 19th Test century after almost four years. Bangladesh too will be confident of their chances given how they batted on day four. Rookie opener Zakir Hasan has shown he belongs at this level. Senior batters including Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will be aiming to learn from their mistakes and make big hundreds. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan did not bowl in the second innings due to an injury but is said to have been declared fit to bowl in the second Test.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.




  • 9:13 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Updates: DROPPED! Mohammed Siraj puts down Zakir Hasan off Umesh Yadav and in the process, seems to have hurt himself. Siraj dived full stretch to his right but didn’t land properly. Costly miss! BAN 7/0



  • 9:04 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Update: Play begins: Nahmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan to start Bangladesh innings. Mohammed Siraj will open the attack for India.



  • 8:42 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: A win for India in the second Test will help their enhance their position to be in race for WTC Final qualification. India are currently second with 55.77 PCT ahead of South Africa (54.55 PCT) who lost to Australia (76.92 PCT) heavily in Gabba Test.



  • 8:38 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Playing XIs

    Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

    India: KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj



  • 8:36 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Team News – India have made one change as Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Jaydev Unadkat. For Bangladesh, Mominul Jaque and Taskin Ahmed are IN for Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain.



  • 8:34 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: Bangladesh have won the toss and they opt to bat first



  • 8:22 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1, Updates: KL Rahul suffered a blow in the nets on Wednesday but India batting coach Vikram Rathour said it is not that much serious. Rahul got hit on his thumb while taking throwdowns from Rathour. The India opener was seen applying ice-packs. “Doctors are looking after him, he seems to be fine,” Rathour said.



  • 8:19 AM IST


    LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 1 Updates: Hello and welcome to the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka. India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first game in Chattogram.







Published Date: December 22, 2022 8:17 AM IST



Updated Date: December 22, 2022 9:25 AM IST





