HomeNationalLIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On...
National

LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh’s Mind

By admin
0
14


live

LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Riding on centuries from Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, India have set Bangladesh a mountain to climb to win the first Test in Chattogram. Can the hosts chase down 513?

Zakir Hasan

26* (48) 4×4, 0x6

Najmul Hossain Shanto

41 (73) 5×4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(8.1-1-29-0)*

Umesh Yadav

(2-1-5-0)

Ind vs Ban, Ind vs Ban news, Ind vs Ban squads, Ind vs Ban live score, Ind vs Ban live score streaming, Ind vs Ban live updates, Ind vs Ban live cricket score, Ind vs Ban cricket score, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, IND vs BAN live score, IND vs BAN live updates, IND vs BAN live score online, IND vs BAN live scorecard
LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh’s Mind

LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4

Bangladesh have a mountain to climb in the final two days as they require 471 runs more in the second innings to beat India in the ongoing first Test in Chattogram. After Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara slammed centuries on Day 3, India decided to declare at 258/2, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 513 runs with six sessions in hand. Najmul Hasan Shanto (25 not out) and Zakir Hasan (17 not out) will start for Bangladesh on Day 4 at 42/0. With the surface getting slow as the day progresses, India will need to be patient while for Bangladesh, it’s all about survival.




  • 9:26 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Important first hour for Bangladesh. Six overs have been bowled so far in the morning and the openers do not look to be in discomfort. BAN 60/0 (18)



  • 8:48 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: ICYMI, Check what happened on Day 3 HERE.



  • 8:43 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Mohammed Siraj’s spell in the morning will be crucial for India. He rocked the Bangla top order in the first innings and will be upbeat to do so in the second as well.



  • 8:42 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: As far as history is concerned at this ground, the pitch becomes flat towards he fag end of the end with advantage on the batters. Can Bangladesh seize the opportunity?



  • 8:40 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Unlike the first innings, the Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto have showed good application to end Day 3 without losing a wicket. How long can they sustain?



  • 8:38 AM IST


    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh.







Published Date: December 17, 2022 7:42 AM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 9:23 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Steph Curry relieved to avoid surgery on injured shoulder
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
14
Previous articleNBA: Steph Curry relieved to avoid surgery on injured shoulder
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©