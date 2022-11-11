LIVE Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies in Gym at 46 on Friday Morning, TV Actors Offer Condolences

live

LIVE Updates TV Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dies at 46 While Working Out in Gym. He was 46 when he took his last breath. He is survived by his wife and two kids. RIP!

LIVE TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryyavanshi Dies at 46 While Working Out in Gym

LIVE – Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday while working out at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. He was 46 when he took his last breath.

Siddhaanth’s death created shock waves in the industry with many TV celebs expressing their shock and dismay over the news. He is survived by his wife and supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children. Siddhaanth was a model who made his TV debut with Kkusum which featured Gauri and Hiten Tejwani in lead roles.

Siddhaanth was working out when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack. The news was confirmed by actor Jay Bhanushali who was his good friend. The actor also took to his Instagram stories and offered condolences. He simply posted a picture of Siddhanth and wrote ‘Gone to soon… RIP (sic).’













