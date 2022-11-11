Friday, November 11, 2022
National

LIVE Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies in Gym at 46 on Friday Morning, TV Actors Offer Condolences

live

LIVE Updates TV Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dies at 46 While Working Out in Gym. He was 46 when he took his last breath. He is survived by his wife and two kids. RIP!

LIVE TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryyavanshi Dies at 46 While Working Out in Gym
LIVE TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryyavanshi Dies at 46 While Working Out in Gym

LIVE – Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday while working out at a gym. The actor was known for his performances in shows like Kkusum, Waaris, and Suryaputra Karn. He was 46 when he took his last breath.

Siddhaanth’s death created shock waves in the industry with many TV celebs expressing their shock and dismay over the news. He is survived by his wife and supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children. Siddhaanth was a model who made his TV debut with Kkusum which featured Gauri and Hiten Tejwani in lead roles.

Siddhaanth was working out when he collapsed and suffered a heart attack. The news was confirmed by actor Jay Bhanushali who was his good friend. The actor also took to his Instagram stories and offered condolences. He simply posted a picture of Siddhanth and wrote ‘Gone to soon… RIP (sic).’




  • 4:09 PM IST


    Additi Malik Condoles Siddhaanth’s death: Actor Additi Malik also condoled the actor’s death and took to her Instagram stories. She mentioned how it’s an ’empty feeling’ and she cannot express much. “RIP ANDY, just an empty feeling (sic).”



  • 4:07 PM IST


    Siddaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s Daughter: Siddhaanth is survived by an 18-year-old daughter named Diza Suryavanshi. In a special post made in September this year, he wished his daughter the best as she turned 18. He also shared a few photos and videos from the celebration.



  • 4:02 PM IST


    Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a gym freak: TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi used to workout tirelessly in the gym under the training of Rohit Naik. His Instagram profile is full of videos and photos lifting heavy weights and training his body,



  • 3:58 PM IST


    Producer Niraj Kumar Mishra condoles Siddhaanth’s death: Producer and director Niraj Kumar Mishra took to Twitter to condole Siddhaanth’s death. He wrote a heartbreaking message and mentioned that it was ‘unbelievable’ news.



  • 3:56 PM IST




  • 3:52 PM IST


    Siddhaanth Vir Suuryavanshi’s real name: Siddhaanth was known as Anand Vir Surryavanshi earlier before he changed his name to Siddhaanth due to his belief in numerology.



  • 3:37 PM IST


    Siddhanth Vir Surryavanshi’s First Wife: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was married to Ira Suryavanshi for 15 years from 2001 to 2015 after which he married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017.







Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:08 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 4:08 PM IST





