LIVE Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog

The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8, 2022. (Thursday). The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.

As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to retain a second term in Himachal. Meanwhile, Congress could be a close second but AAP appears to be a distant candidate in the electoral fight. It is likely to be a tug-of-war between the BJP and Congress party. The BJP’s second term would also make political history in the hill state, as no other party has ever served a second term. The exit polls predicted that BJP would get 35-40 seats, the Congress between 20-25 seats, AAP 0-3, and Others 1-5. In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to get 47 per cent, Congress 41 per cent, AAP 2 per cent, and others 10 per cent.

The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) as the state’s third major political force has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time around. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68 while Congress secured only 21 seats.

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Sri Renukaji (SC) VINAY KUMAR RAM KISHAN JAGMOHAN SINGH Paonta Sahib KIRNESH JUNG MANISH KUMAR THAKUR SUKH RAM Shillai HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN NAATHU RAM CHAUHAN BALDEV SINGH Chopal SH.UDAY SINGHTA SH. BALBIR SINGH VERMA Theog KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE ATTAR SINGH CHANDEL AJAY SHYAM

