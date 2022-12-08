Thursday, December 8, 2022
LIVE Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2022.

LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022
The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will take place on December 8, 2022. (Thursday). The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.

As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to retain a second term in Himachal. Meanwhile, Congress could be a close second but AAP appears to be a distant candidate in the electoral fight. It is likely to be a tug-of-war between the BJP and Congress party. The BJP’s second term would also make political history in the hill state, as no other party has ever served a second term. The exit polls predicted that BJP would get 35-40 seats, the Congress between 20-25 seats, AAP 0-3, and Others 1-5. In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to get 47 per cent, Congress 41 per cent, AAP 2 per cent, and others 10 per cent.

The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) as the state’s third major political force has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time around. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68 while Congress secured only 21 seats.

CHECK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE HERE:  CLICK Here

CHECK CONSTITUENCY-WISE LIST OF CANDIDATES

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List
 Sri Renukaji (SC)

VINAY KUMAR

RAM KISHAN

JAGMOHAN SINGH
Paonta Sahib

KIRNESH JUNG

MANISH KUMAR THAKUR

SUKH RAM
Shillai

HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN

NAATHU RAM CHAUHAN

BALDEV SINGH
Chopal

SH.UDAY SINGHTA

  

SH. BALBIR SINGH VERMA
Theog

KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE

ATTAR SINGH CHANDEL

AJAY SHYAM

Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2022.




  • 11:10 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here For Paonta Sahib Constituency

    BJP candidate Sukh Ram is leading. Total Vote: 17898



  • 11:08 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 33

    Congress: 33

    AAP: 0

    Other: 02



  • 11:08 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here For Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency

    BJP candidate Narain Singh is leading. EVM Vote: 10796



  • 10:59 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 34

    Congress: 31

    AAP: 0

    Other: 03



  • 10:56 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here For Paonta Sahib Constituency

    BJP candidate Sukh Ram is leading. Vote: 17898



  • 10:47 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 33

    Congress: 31

    AAP: 04

    Other: 04



  • 10:46 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends For Chopal Here

    BJP candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma is leading. EVM Vote: 7700



  • 10:44 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends For Theog Here

    INC candidate KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE is leading. EVM Vote: 4407



  • 10:41 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends For Sri Renukaji Here

    BJP candidate Narain Singh is leading. Total Vote: 7120



  • 10:32 AM IST


    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 34

    Congress: 30

    AAP: 0

    Other: 04







Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:23 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 10:58 AM IST





