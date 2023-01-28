Home

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details Of IND Vs NZ Match, Timing, Other Details

India are trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. Get live streaming details of IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I.

Washington Sundar is the only positive for India in first T20I against New Zealand. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Lucknow: India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side face a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday. India lost the first game in Ranchi by 21 runs on Friday.

The loss also highlighted India’s bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. If tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the India batters while chasing.

That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary. India’s batters were off to an inauspicious start with the top-three managing just 15 runs.

The hosts ended up scoring 155/9, which would have been a par score to defend on the wicket, as indicated by Washington Sundar after the match. It is to be seen if Hardik brings in uncapped Mukesh Kumar or back Arshdeep to bounce back on Sunday.

However, India’s only positive from the first game is Washington Sundar, who not only bowled a tidy four overs of spin to take two wickets, but also emerged India’s top-scorer with a 28-ball 50 batting at No. 6.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, would look for another victory to secure a memorable series win in India. They will once again rely heavily on their in-form duo of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

When and where is India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I to be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I is to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 7 PM IST on Sunday (January 29).

Which channels will live telecast India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I in India?

The India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I will be live telecast in Star Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I?

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Henry Shipley and Ben Lister.



