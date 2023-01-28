National

Live Streaming Details, Timing, Date, Venue

Shafali Verma will lead India against England in the final of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final. Get live streaming details.

India defeated New Zealand in the semifinal of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian team are on a cusp of history as they take on England in the final of the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. India have never won a women’s World Cup, having played three finals — (2005, 2017 and 2020).

Coincidentally, India had lost to England in the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s. Considered as pre-tournament favourites, India lived up to the billing with a dominant show throughout the tournament. However, their only loss was against Australia in the Super 6 stage.

On the other hand, England are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and are expected to give tough fight to India the summit clash on Sunday. Openers Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali are the two Indians in top five of the highest run-getters in the tournament.

Sehrawat scored 292 runs in six games and holds the top spot while Shafali (fourth) accumulated 157 runs in the same number of matches. Among the highest wicket-takers, India’s Parshavi Chopra is fourth with five wickets in as many matches.

For England, Grace Scrivens (289 runs) and Hannah Baker (five wickets) are the only two representations in the top five of highest run-getters and highest wicket-takers list respectively.

When and where the India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final will be played?

The India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday (January 29) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom from 5:15 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final in India?

Star Sports Select 1 SD and Star Sports Select 1 HD will live telecast the India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final in India.

Where will the live streaming of India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final be available?

Live streaming of India vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.




Published Date: January 28, 2023 5:06 PM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 5:06 PM IST





