LIVE | Twitter Suspends Accounts of Several Journalists Including Ones From NYT, Washington Post

Braking News LIVE Updates, Dec 16: Twitter Inc on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including ones from the New York Times and the Washington Post, with the site showing “account suspended” notices for them. Reportedly, all the suspended reporters have in recent months written about Twitter’s owner, billionaire Elon Musk, and changes at the platform since he bought it. Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: “Same doxxing rules apply to “journalists” as to everyone else,” a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.



Recent Comments

