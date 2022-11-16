Wednesday, November 16, 2022
LIVE Updates | Argentina vs UAE FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score: Croatia Win 1-0, Next up ARG vs UAE

FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Warm Up Match Live Score and Updates

We are less than a week away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. But before the 32 teams start their campaign, they will play a couple of warm-up matches just to get used to the conditions. The warm-up matches start today and there are five mouthwatering games to look forward to.

Nov 16: Saudi Arabia vs Croatia – 5:30 pm (Mrsool Park, Riyadh)
Nov 16: UAE vs Argentina – 9 pm (Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, UAE)
Nov 16: Oman vs Germany – 10:30 pm (Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Oman)
Nov 16: Poland vs Chile – 10:30 pm (Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw)



