LIVE UPDATES | Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding to See Only 100 Guests Amid No-Phone Policy
- LIVE UPDATES | Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding to See Only 100 Guests Amid No-Phone Policy – Check New Videos
LIVE UPDATES | Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is getting married to cricketer KL Rahul in a traditional ceremony today at the actor’s Khandala farmhouse.
LIVE UPDATES | Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are going to tie the knot today – on Monday, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. The stage is set, the celebrations are on and the ceremonies have begun. The couple will be celebrating their nuptials amid the presence of their close friends and family members as the families have decided to host not more than 100 people at the wedding. Athiya and KL, who have been dating each other for a few years now, made their relationship official last year when the two appeared hand-in-hand at the launch of Ahaan Shetty’s debut film.
It is believed that Athiya and KL will have a day wedding and their pheras will be conducted by 4 pm. After this, the newly married couple will come outside to pose for the paparazzi. The photographers are already stationed outside the farmhouse. In fact, on Sunday, while on his way, daddy Shetty stopped to talk to the paps and promised them that he will bring the couple for the photos. “Kal bacho ko le ke ata hun,” he told the paps.
Athiya and KL’s Sangeet ceremony took place on Sunday evening. The couple and the guests also reportedly performed on Suniel Shetty‘s hit songs from the ’90s including ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’. Interestingly, this is the same place where the popular actor got married to Mana in the year 1991. The couple has decided to install a total no-phone policy at the wedding. Several cricketers, music artistes, actors, and other people from the film industry are expected to arrive in Khandala and bless the couple.
Watch this space for all the LIVE UPDATES on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding!
-
8:23 AM IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Venue: The couple is tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s beautiful Khandala holiday home which is a lush green property nestled amid the famous Khandala hills. Check out the inside glimpses of the wedding venue here.
-
-
8:20 AM IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Videos: The guests enjoy the Sangeet ceremony on Sunday evening, and dance to the ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan. Check out the viral video here.
-
-
7:57 AM IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding: It is going to be a low-key affair, much like how Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding was. The two are tying the knot as per traditional ceremony and they will themselves share the first official photos online after the wedding.
-
7:52 AM IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding LIVE UPDATES | It’s going to be a day wedding for the couple. Athiya and KL are expected to have their Pheras by 4 pm today and at around 6, 6:30 pm, they are expected to come outside to pose for the paps.
-
-
-
7:36 AM IST
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Sangeet Ceremony: On Sunday evening, several photos and videos from the couple’s Sangeet ceremony went viral on social media. Bollywood songs and loud cheers of the guests could be heard from the Khandala farmhouse where the two are getting married today.
-
7:25 AM IST
Suniel Shetty talks to paps ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding: Daddy Shetty talks to the paparazzi stationed outside his Khandala farmhouse. He promises them that he will bring the couple to pose for the photos on Monday evening.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 7:11 AM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 7:56 AM IST
