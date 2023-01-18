National

LIVE Updates | Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya Today

admin
36Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 24 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • LIVE Updates | Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya Today

live

Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya poll schedule to be announced at 2:30 PM today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly election 2023.

Gujarat elections date

Election Commission Press Conference LIVE:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the polling dates for 3 Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey will declare the poll schedule for the 3 Northeastern states in the Rang Bhavan auditorium of All India Radio at 2:30 PM.

The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura would end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.




  • 9:57 AM IST


    Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: What Happened in 2018?

    The NPP won 19 seats in the last elections and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP.



  • 9:54 AM IST


    Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: The 2023 Nagaland Assembly election is scheduled to be held by March 2023 to elect 60 members.



  • 9:48 AM IST


    Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: In Tripura, the influential tribal-based party TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) held a mega rally and it was organised by the women wing of the party at Khumulwng in West Tripura district on Monday.



  • 9:47 AM IST


    Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: BJP Swings Into Action

    The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day all important National Executive meeting began in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 parliamentary elections.



  • 9:46 AM IST


    Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, the political parties also are stepping-up their activities and finalising the strategies to get the maximum electoral mileage.



  • 9:46 AM IST


    Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: As per the instructions of the ECI and as part of the confidence-building measures, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state security forces led by district officials have started flag marches in the sensitive, trouble-prone and mixed populated areas of the three states.







Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:34 AM IST



Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:51 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories