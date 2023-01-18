LIVE Updates | Election Commission to Announce Poll Schedule For Nagaland, Tripura And Meghalaya Today
live
Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya poll schedule to be announced at 2:30 PM today. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Assembly election 2023.
Election Commission Press Conference LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the polling dates for 3 Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey will declare the poll schedule for the 3 Northeastern states in the Rang Bhavan auditorium of All India Radio at 2:30 PM.
The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura would end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.
Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.
-
9:57 AM IST
Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: What Happened in 2018?
The NPP won 19 seats in the last elections and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP.
-
9:54 AM IST
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: The 2023 Nagaland Assembly election is scheduled to be held by March 2023 to elect 60 members.
-
9:48 AM IST
Tripura Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: In Tripura, the influential tribal-based party TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) held a mega rally and it was organised by the women wing of the party at Khumulwng in West Tripura district on Monday.
-
9:47 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: BJP Swings Into Action
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day all important National Executive meeting began in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 parliamentary elections.
-
9:46 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: Ahead of the announcement of the election schedule, the political parties also are stepping-up their activities and finalising the strategies to get the maximum electoral mileage.
-
9:46 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023 LIVE: As per the instructions of the ECI and as part of the confidence-building measures, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and state security forces led by district officials have started flag marches in the sensitive, trouble-prone and mixed populated areas of the three states.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 9:34 AM IST
Updated Date: January 18, 2023 9:51 AM IST
