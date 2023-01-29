LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: New Zealand Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Teams
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
